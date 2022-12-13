Telangana: Couple killed in accident while returning from birthday party

Hyderabad: A husband and wife were killed in a road accident while returning from a birthday party. The accident took place in the Anantgiri area of the Suryapet district when the driver of the auto in which these persons were traveling lost balance and collided with the bus.

Locals said 13 people from Khammam were returning in an auto after attending a birthday party when this horrible event took place. In this accident, the wife and husband were killed while other relatives were injured.

On the news of the accident, a wave of grief swept through the family. Six seriously injured were shifted to Suryapet Government Hospital. The condition of one is critical.

Kodad MLA Mallaiah Yadav, who was on his way to participate in the puja, saw the accident and immediately stopped his car and took rescue measures. The injured were taken to the hospital in their car. He advised the doctors for better treatment.