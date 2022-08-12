Telangana: Court permits cops to move rape victim, accused together

Hyderabad: In an unusual incident a local court in Vikarabad granted permission to the Kodangal police to take a rape accused and victim for DNA testing in the same vehicle.

The Vikarabad district police have begun investigating the issue. The Kodangal police were granted permission to take the two persons to the Telangana State Forensic Laboratory (TSFSL) in Hyderabad. The police said that the victim was raped and impregnated.

Hearing the requisition from the police, the additional district and sessions judge-cum special sessions judge for atrocities against women ordered that the victim be taken to the TSFSL along with the victim. “The SDPO Parigi filed a requisition seeking permission to produce the accused before the TSFSL director at Red Hills for the DNA test along with the victim. Hence the SDPO is directed to take the accused along with the victim to the lab for the test,” reported Deccan Chronicle.

Putting up an argument the public prosecutor said that there could be an error in the order adding that the court or police might not have meant to take the accused and the victim together.

The prosecutor went on to argue that even if the court ordered so the police should have ensured that the victim and the accused must not face each other. He further added that the re-samples could be collected separately.