AP: 60-year-old man gets 20 years jail term for raping minor

He raped her several times, and the incident was discovered when she was four months pregnant.

Published: 12th August 2022 11:53 am IST
Hyderabad: A 60 year old man has been sentenced to 20 years imprisonment by the First Class District Court on Thursday, for raping and impregnating a minor girl.

BJ Pullaiah of Sangapatnam in Owk mandal was also fined Rs 5,000 by Judge A Srinivasa Kumar. If Pullaiah does not pay the fine, he will be sentenced to another six months in jail.

As stated by the prosecution, the man used to take the minor girl with him when he went to graze cattle in the hills outside the village. He raped her several times, and the incident was discovered when she was four months pregnant.

On March 13, 2019, the minor’s father filed a complaint with Revanuru police, naming Pullaiah as the suspect. The following day, a case was filed under Section 376 of the IPC (rape) and Section 6 of the POCSO Act (aggravated penetrative sexual assault). Police took DNA samples from both the girl and the man, which led to his conviction.

