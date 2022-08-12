Jubilee Hills gang rape case: POCSO court to begin trial soon

Hyderabad: The trial in the sensational Jubilee Hills minor girl gang rape case is all set to commence in couple of weeks as the special court for POCSO cases has taken cognizance of the charge-sheet filed by the Jubilee Hills police.

In last week of July the police succeeded in filing the 600 pages charge sheet within a span of 56 days. Since the five accused are minors and one is an adult, the police submitted the charge sheets before the Juvenile Justice Board and before the POCSO court.

The police have recorded the statements of as many as 65 witnesses.

On May 28, a minor girl was allegedly gang raped by a group of youths including five minor children and a major youth after a non-alocholic party at a pub at

upscale area of Jubilee Hills. The police have arrested the youths and also seized their cars.

The investigation into the rape case including the Test Identification parade, recording of the statement of the victim under CrPc section 164 before the magistrate, con ducting of DNA test and forensic examintaion of the car used inthe crime was completed a chargesheet was filed upon which the POCSO court took cognizance. Soon the charges may be framed against all the accused persons.