Telangana court sentences corporator’s husband to ten years in rape case

Hyderabad: A court in Warangal has sentenced the husband of a local corporator to ten years in prison in a rape case registered in 2021.

The case was filed under the limits of Mills Colony Police Station. After hearing the matter, the Warangal First Additional Sessions Judge Premalatha found the main accused guilty of cheating and raping a young woman.

The accused, Aakuthota Sirish, a resident of Yellambazar, was given a ten-year prison sentence. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 55,000 on him.

In the same case, his father Aakuthota Sudhakar was found to have helped in the matter. He was fined Rs 1,000.