Telangana: Covid restrictions likely to be re-imposed

Hyderabad: In view of the growing number of COVID cases in the state and in keeping with the high court instruction, the state government is reviewing to re-impose Covid protocols which include use of face masks, and curb on public assembly.

The health department official however said that there is no likelihood of a COVID-19 wave. But the National Institute of Nutrition expressed apprehension that all those people who have not taken the COVID vaccine are likely to be infected in the future.

On Wednesday, the Telangana High Court instructed the state government to increase covid testing in order to prevent the spread of the virus. The court posted the next hearing on June 22.

Meanwhile, the Union Health secretary Rajesh Bhushan sent a letter to the state government asking it not to take the growing number of COVID cases lightly and to take necessary steps to contain the virus.

In view of the above development, the state government is likely to announce measures to prevent the spread of Coronavirus in the state