Telangana CPGET exams likely in June last week; applications invited

Hyderabad: Osmania has invited online applications from candidates who have passed or appeared for the final semester (year) examination in the qualifying degree or Intermediate for the Common Post Graduate Entrance Test (CPGET).

Convenor of the TS-CPGET, Professor Panduranga Reddy announced that the tentative schedule states that the exams will be held in the last week of June and will be conducted online through a Computer Based Test (CBT).

Qualifying the entrance tests, students can get admission into various post-graduation courses including MA, M.Sc, M.Com, MCJ, M.Lib.Sc, M.Ed, M.P.Ed, and also into PG diploma courses and five years Integrated Programmes offered by varsities including Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Palamuru, Satavahana, Telangana Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological Universities for the upcoming academic year.

Eligible students can start registering themselves online from May 12 till June 11.

Those submitting the application after the set deadline, till June 18 will be charged a late fee of Rs 500, while those submitting the application till June 20 will be charged a late fee of Rs 2000.