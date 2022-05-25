Telangana: CPI to stage statewide protest to highlight people’s issues

Hyderabad: The Communist Party of India (CPI) on Tuesday accused the central and state governments of failing to fulfill the promises made to the people.

Speaking to the media persons, the CPI state secretary Chada Venkat Reddy informed them about the resolutions taken in the party’s state council meeting. He alleged that due to the wrong policies of the governments, farmers and other sections of the society are being adversely affected against which the CPI has decided to stage a statewide protest.

Reddy said that the Central government in the AP Reorganization Act had made a promise to set up a Railway coach factory and a steel plant in Telangana, but it failed to keep its promise against which the CPI staged a protest with laborers. Similarly, the CPI is currently protesting against the disinvestment of the Cotton Corporation of India Factory at Adilabad.

Regarding Godavari waters, Reddy alleged that the stand of the Telangana government is unclear over the distribution of waters.

The party’s state council meeting was chaired by the former member of the Council H Raji Reddy. The party’s assistant secretary P Venkat Reddy and Chada Venkat Reddy have given the details of the resolutions.

Referring to the reduction of petrol and diesel prices Chada Reddy said that the reduction given by the central government is insufficient. He said that the government had raised the prices exorbitantly first during the seven years rule and offered a minuscule reduction now. He demanded the central government to restore the petrol and diesel tax tariff prevalent in 2014.

Reddy announced his party would hold protests in response to a call given by the national party from May 27 to 31 demanding the Union government to bring down the petrol and diesel prices further and keep them at the old rates.

The protest programmes shall be held at all mandal on May 27 and district headquarters on May 30 and in Hyderabad on May 31 to highlight the people’s issues and fight against the communal forces.