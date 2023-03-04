Telangana: CPI(M) bus yatra against BJP-led centre from March 17

Hyderabad: Communist Party of India (Marxist) leaders would launch ‘Jana Chaitanya Yatra’, a bus tour in Telangana on March 17.

Prominent CPI(M) national leaders will participate in the proposed yatra highlighting the ‘undemocratic’ policies of the BJP- led Central government and their method of inciting ‘sectarianism’.

CPI(M) politburo member BV Raghavulu and State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram while announcing the tour on Friday said, “the yatra is being held in protest against the attacks on democracy, secularism, socialism, and federalism by the BJP regime.”

The members further added, “the BJP-led Union government destroyed the federal spirit of the country. It is our duty to save federalism. The Centre is creating impediments to the elected State governments through the system of Governorship.”

Raghavulu pointed out that Telangana has to move Supreme Court to get the pending bills of the state legislature sanctioned.

Alleging that the BJP-led government’s aim is to implement caste stratification, Veerabhadram said that the agenda of BJP and RSS was to provoke communal hatred.

He also went on to allege that BJP State president Bandi Sanjay was making communally sensitive remarks to incite communal violence.