Telangana: CPI(M) slams BRS for floods, demands compensation for victims

Hyderabad: The Telangana unit of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) slammed the ruling BRS government for the situation of floods in the state and demanded compensation of Rs 10 lakhs and rehabilitation for victims.

In a press release, the party said that the farmers faced the most brunt because of the flood waters and all compensations necessary to get the farming sector out of crisis should be taken.

The party also attacked the BJP-led centre for its ‘fascist and ánti people development model’.

“The havoc caused due to floods in Telangana is absolutely an act of anti-people development models carried on by the feudal KCR and fascist BJP governments. Under KCR rule, the entire Telangana has been turned into a zone of plunder and loot by the imperialist and big real estate sharks. In the name of bringing water to every agricultural field and to every house, KCR started to construct big multi dams projects. But in the end, these mega dam projects proved to be useless either in providing water to Telangana peasants or water to houses. Nor did it give relief to the people of Telangana from flood-like disaster,” the party remarked.

CPI(M) said that the environment is getting destroyed due to the open-cast mines and ‘óther imperialist projects and they must be stopped.

“The state committee of Telangana CPI ( Maoist) party blames the ruling class parties BRS and

Fascist BJP for the inhuman sufferings of the people of Telangana due to floods. The Maoist party totally stands with the people in such a hard time. The state committee of the Telangana CPI ( Maoist) party calls to all class and mass organizations to fight against such anti-people and anti-national developmental models. If such a developmental model which benefits one percent of society is not overthrown, then we are doing Injustice to our future generations. Let us learn from history and let us write a new history,” the press release said.

The recent incessant rainfall in Telangana has left hundreds of people homeless in various districts of the state, as their houses are submerged in floodwater.

In the current monsoon season, Telangana state received 569.2 mm of rainfall, which is 51 percent above the normal level of 378 mm.

The highest deviation of 100 percent was seen in Siddipet, with other significantly high deviations in Warangal, Jangaon, and Medak districts.

During the recent rainfall in Telangana, Mulugu district broke a record of highest 24-hour rainfalll recorded ever in any part of Telangana state. It recorded the highest 24-hour rainfall of 649.8 mm.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad in the current season has received 441.5 mm of rainfall, which is 49 percent above the normal level of 295.9 mm.