Telangana: CS calls for inter-departmental coordination to curtail drug menace

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, directed the law enforcement agencies to coordinate with the health, education, and other departments to evolve a multi-pronged strategy to curtail the drug menace.

At a meeting held on Thursday, she said that the state has set up an anti-narcotics bureau with a vision to make Telangana a drug-free state and to combat the menace of drug trafficking comprehensively. She underlined the need for a coordinated effort of all the departments to evolve a proper line of action to reduce the usage of drugs in the best possible manner.

“Monitoring of surface web and dark web is required. The focus should be on preventing the abuse of psychotropic substances and the diversion of precursor chemicals. There is a need to increase monitoring of pharma production units and chemical laboratories in city outskirts,” the Chief Secretary said following inputs provided by the departments concerned.

She stressed the need for having a proper policy by the union government for the deportation of foreigners who are overstaying in the country. The health department informed us that de-addiction and rehabilitation centers are working in all district hospitals.

Shanti Kumari directed the education department to set up anti-drug clubs in vulnerable colleges and take up awareness programs on the harmful effects of drugs.

Narcotics Control Bureau zonal director Aravindan gave a brief overview of the drug scenario in the country. He informed the meeting that during the years 2021, 2022, and 2023 the NCB Hyderabad had busted clandestine laboratories involving the seizure of substantial quantities of Alprazolam. There have been instances where chemical experts have been hired for such illicit projects, Arvindan said.

DGP Anjani Kumar, Commissioner of Police C V Anand, Rachakonda CP D S Chowhan, Principal Secretary Home Jitender, Principal Secretary Revenue Navin Mittal, Secretary Health Rizvi, Secretary School Education Karuna, Secretary SCD Rahul Bojja and other officials attended the meeting.