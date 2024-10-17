Telangana CS checks preparations for Group 1 Main exams

Hyderabad: Telangana chief secretary Santhi Kumari on Thursday, October 17, took stock of the arrangements for the Group 1 Mains examinations to be held from October 21 to 27. She said that 31,383 candidates are appearing for the examinations in 46 centers in Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri districts.

The Telangana chief secretary held a video conference with district collectors, police commissioners and concerned officials on the conduct of Group-1 Mains examinations. In a press release, she said that security has been provided to prevent any kind of untoward incidents at all the centers.

District collectors in Telangana will directly supervise the conduct of these examinations and the concerned Police Commissioners will also make appropriate arrangements, she added.

Telangana Public Service Commission chairman Dr Mahender Reddy and other members participated from their office while state director general of police Jitender, TGPSC secretary Naveen Nicholas, SPDCL MD Musharraf Ali, Family Welfare Department commissioner Karnan, and other other officials were present.

TGPSC chairman Mahender Reddy said that Group-1 Mains examinations are being conducted after a gap of 13 years in Telangana, and that the last time the mains exams were held in 2011. Officials have been asked to perform their duties very carefully in every aspect in the conduct of these examinations, he added. Mahender Reddy also said that in the current situation where social media is active, the conduct of exams is also challenging and in this context, proper precautions should be taken to avoid any misconceptions and rumours.

The Telangana DGP also said that elaborate arrangements have been made at all the examination centers where Group-1 will be held and all measures have been taken to ensure peaceful conduct of the examinations. TGPSC Secretary Naveen Nicholas said that CCTVs have been installed in every examination hall similarly.

“Chief Superintendent’s room and surrounding areas and they are being monitored through the control room set up in the TGPSC office. He said that special staff are deployed to take the biometric attendance of the candidates appearing for the examinations and candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination center after half past one in the afternoon,” said Nicholas.

According to the release, 85 percent of candidates have downloaded their hall tickets so far and that that an extra hour has been allocated specially for the disabled. “Candidates who need assistants (scribes) to write the exam, have been asked to specifically mention on the hall tickets of those candidates and 4 centers have been set up for them,” added the release.

Telangana Family Welfare Department commissioner Karnan also said that special medical camps have been arranged at all examination centres. Similarly, SPDCL MD Musharraf Ali said that steps have been taken to provide continuous power supply and three CEs will supervise this.