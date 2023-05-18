Telangana: CS Santhi Kumari to head panel for Formation Day celebrations

Hyderabad: The state government has formed a committee for organising and managing the Telangana Formation Day commemoration, which will begin on June 2 and will last for 21 days.

Chief secretary, Santhi Kumari will head the panel with the special chief commissioner for I and PR, Arvind Kumar governing the body.

Several officials from different departments including government advisor KV Ramana, MLC Deshapati Srinivas and others will be part of this committee.

The celebrations will be held on a large scale in the state that will showcase the advancements and accomplishments of the state government, on all fronts, in the past nine years.