Telangana: Customers attack Dundigal petrol bunk worker over delay in service

Hyderabad: Unknown persons allegedly in an inebriated condition, attacked a petrol pump employee on Saturday in Dundigal, Telangana, following an argument over a delay in filling fuel.

This is the second such incident in the span of a week. Previously, on 7 March, a 19-year-old petrol bunk staffer was beaten to death at Hanwada near Narisingi allegedly over the mode of payment.

According to the Dundigal police press note, the accused riding a bike reached the IOC petrol pump and asked petrol bunk staffer G Srikanth, to fill the fuel. Purportedly, Srikanth asked them to wait for five minutes to which the men were enraged and got into an argument.

“The accused who was in an inebriated condition attacked Srikanth with an iron rod and fled the scene. Srikanth suffered a head injury and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment” said the police.

“Based on Srikanth’s complaint, police registered a case under section 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the IPC,” they added.

Police are investigating this matter to identify the accused involved in the crime through their bike number (TS 08 HQ 5721) used in the crime which was caught on the CCTV camera.