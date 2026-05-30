Telangana Cyber Security Bureau inspector in ACB net over Rs 9L bribe

Hyderabad: An inspector posted at the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB), Hyderabad, was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday, May 30, for allegedly demanding a Rs 9 lakh bribe.

According to the ACB, the accused, Bathula Mahendar, had demanded the bribe in exchange for not involving the complainant’s friends and family in a cyberfraud case registered at the TGCSB.

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Mahendar had already accepted Rs 5 lakh in cash but kept threatening the complainant for the remaining amount. He was caught by the Central Investigation Unit (CIU) Team of ACB while accepting Rs 4 lakh at his office.

Officials also conducted raids at Mahendar’s residence and seized unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 13 lakh, gold ornaments and property documents. Further verification regarding the officer’s assets is in progress.

He will be produced before a special ACB court for judicial remand.