Two Bowenpally cops held by ACB for demanding bribe to ease bail conditions

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday, May 20, caught a sub-inspector and a police constable of Bowenpally Police Station red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 to relax bail conditions imposed on a complainant and extend police cooperation till the finalisation of a case.

The accused, Sub-Inspector M Kiran Nandita and Constable B Vijay Kumar, were nabbed by ACB at around 4 pm. The bribe was demanded in connection with a case registered under Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The constable had already accepted Rs 10,000 on an earlier occasion and had returned to demand more.

Also Read Hyderabad Water Board General Manager sent to 14-day custody in DA case

The Rs 30,000 was recovered from the dickey of Kiran Nandita’s Honda Activa, which was parked in the Bowenpally Police Station premises at her instance.

Both accused are being produced before the Principal and Special Judge for Special Police Establishment (SPE) and ACB Cases at Nampally for judicial remand.

The case is under investigation. The identity of the complainant has been withheld for security reasons, the ACB said.