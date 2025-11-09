Telangana Cyber Security Bureau nabs 81 fraudsters in multi-state operation

Hyderabad: In the first-ever simultaneous multi-state special operations, the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) arrested 81 cyber fraudsters, including seven women.

The coordinated special operation was conducted for 25 days in October across Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh.

Shikha Goel, Director, TGSCB, said on Sunday that this multi-state cybercrime crackdown reflects the Bureau’s zero-tolerance policy towards cybercrime and its firm commitment to dismantling organised online fraud networks operating across India.

She said in a statement that 28 of the accused were arrested from Kerala, 23 from Maharashtra, 13 from Karnataka, 10 from Andhra Pradesh and seven from Tamil Nadu.

Those arrested include 17 agents, 11 involved in cheque and cash withdrawals amounting to Rs 34,70,900, and 53 mule account holders who received commissions of up to 5 per cent on the fraudulent amounts transacted through their accounts.

The operation also led to the seizure of 84 mobile phones, 101 SIM cards, and 89 bank passbooks and cheque books used in various fraudulent transactions.

The investigation revealed that the arrested individuals came from varied professional backgrounds, underscoring the widespread reach of cyber-enabled crime. Among them were three bank employees – a Sales Executive from IDFC Bank linked to 106 cases, an employee from Federal Bank, and a Branch Manager from Bandhan Bank – directly involved in facilitating illegal financial activities.

Other key arrests include a Diploma holder in Computer Operations (96 cases), an Accountant from the Kilpauk Audit Office, Chennai (31 cases), a BBA graduate (45 cases), and an MNC employee who misused his corporate account for fraud. The accused span diverse occupations such as private employees, healthcare professionals, IT staff, brokers, students, and daily wage workers, reflecting the alarming spread of digital financial misuse across all sectors.

Preliminary investigation indicates that some of the accused have links with individuals operating from outside India, and Look-Out Circulars (LOCs) are being opened against the identified foreign-linked suspects.

The arrests made under this operation are connected to 41 cases registered under the seven TGCSB Cyber Crime Police Stations (CCPS). So far, investigators have traced 754 crime links across India, including 128 linked to Telangana, involving an estimated fraudulent amount of about Rs 95 crore.

Out of the 81 arrested persons, 12 individuals were found to have more than 30 crime links across India, while 54 others were involved in more than five different cybercrime cases.

Investigation officers have identified and frozen multiple bank accounts linked to the accused, and the refund process for victims has already been initiated in coordination with concerned financial institutions.

A critical aspect of this operation is TGCSB’s continued focus on breaking the supply chain that enables cybercriminals to operate with impunity.

Facilitators who provide bank accounts, mobile numbers, SIM cards, and financial channels act as essential infrastructure for fraud call-centre networks, often operating from abroad.

By identifying and arresting these enablers, TGCSB aims to dismantle the ecosystem that supports large-scale financial fraud and ensure that such networks are deprived of the tools they depend on, Shikha Goel said.