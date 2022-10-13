Telangana: Dalit man found dead in canal; honour killing alleged

Hyderabad: In a case reported from the Suryapet district on Wednesday, the body of a Dalit man was recovered from a canal.

The deceased was identified as Dharavath Nikhil, who went missing on October 9. In his complaint Nikhil’s father, Dharvat Bhaskar blamed an upper-caste girl’s family as Nikhil and the woman were in a relationship.

The victim’s family alleged that he was killed and the body was dumped in the Nagarjuna Sagar Project canal.

“Currently, it is not a case of murder. There are no external or internal injuries on his body as per the postmortem report. The viscera samples are being sent for forensic examination and call data records are being examined” Suryapet SP Superintendent of police S Rajendra Prasad was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

Also Read Main contestants flex money power in Munugode bypoll

Nikhil, a law graduate visited his home for Dasara. On October 9 he went to a birthday party after which he did not return home. Concerned over Nihil’s whereabouts the family filed a missing complaint. A case was registered and the investigation is underway.

The Suryapet police are waiting for the diatom test to determine that the victim did not die of drowning. The police are also searching for the victim’s phone.