Telangana: Dates announced for SI, constable jobs prelim tests

Hyderabad: Telangana state police recruitment board (TSPRB) on Monday announced the dates for preliminary written tests for direct recruitment of sub-inspectors (SI), police constables, transport constables, and prohibition and excise constables.

The Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) SI civil and/or equivalent exam will be conducted on Sunday, 7th August 2022. The venues will be distributed in Hyderabad and 20 other towns in Telangana.

The Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) PC civil, transport constables, P&E constables, and/or equivalent exam will be conducted on Sunday, August 21 2022. The venues will be distributed in Hyderabad and 40 other towns in Telangana.

It is expected that nearly 2,45,000 candidates will be appearing for the SI-Level PWT on 7th August and more than 6, 50,000 candidates will take the PC-level PWT on 21st August 2022, said the recruitment board.

Candidates can download their Hall Tickets for Preliminary Written Test (PWT) for the post of SCT SIs (Civil) and/or equivalent posts from July 30 2022 and the post of SCT PCs and/or equivalent posts from 10th August 2022.

Hall tickets can be downloaded by candidates by logging into their respective accounts on the TSLPRB website by entering their credentials. Further details regarding Hall Tickets will be informed in due course.