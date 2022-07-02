Telangana: 1663 govt job vacancies announced in Finance department

Published: 2nd July 2022 8:02 pm IST
Hyderabad: The state government on Saturday announced 1663 government job vacancies through the department of finance.

Telangana minister for finance and health T Harish Rao on Saturday announced the vacancies on his Twitter with a caption, “Good news to govt job aspirants – issued orders for 1663 vacancies. As many as 46888 job notifications have been given in just 3 months.”

The minister shared details of the new jobs as released through the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC).

The minister also took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, who are in town to attend the party’s National Executive Meeting. “While migratory birds r busy spreading hate & peddling lies, Telangana under #CMKCR’s leadership is relentlessly working for all-around development,” Harish Rao remarked.

