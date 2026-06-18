Telangana DCA busts illegal API stock, seizes drugs worth Rs 34L

Hyderabad: The Telangana Drugs Control Administration (DCA) conducted raids at multiple pharmacies in Medchal-Malkajgiri and Nalgonda districts and seized Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) worth Rs 34 lakh and medicines worth Rs 55,000.

The first raid was conducted at the Cocreate Global Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Scimplify) at Goudavelle village in Medchal-Malkajgiri on Wednesday, June 17, where the illegal APIs were stored without a valid drug licence.

As many as 32 large drums were found storing bulk drugs. Thirteen drums of Itraconazole IP and 19 drums of Clopidogrel Bisulphate IP were seized, with a total value of Rs 34 lakh.

The company’s general manager, Vadlamudi Mohan Vamsi Krishna, was arrested.

Further investigation is underway, officials said.

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In a separate operation, DCA officials raided an unlicensed medical shop at Bheemaram village in Nalgonda and seized medicines worth Rs 55,000.

Officials found 31 varieties of medicines, including antibiotics, anti-ulcer drugs and analgesics, without a valid drug licence, ready for sale. Shop owner K Narsaiah has been arrested.

Stocking or selling medicines and APIs without a valid licence is punishable under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act with imprisonment of up to five years.