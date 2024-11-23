Telangana: DCA cracks down on unqualified quacks running clinics

Hyderabad: The Drug Control Administration continued its crackdown on quacks who were running clinics although they did not have proper mandatory qualifications.

On credible information, the DCA officials on Friday raided the premises of a quack Parala Anjaiah, at Kakaravai Village, Thirumalayapalem mandal, Khammam district and seized drugs including antibiotics, steroids, analgesics etc.

Anjaiah was allegedly practising medicine without proper qualifications at his clinic. During the raid, DCA officials detected 55 varieties of medicines, including antibiotics, steroids, analgesics etc., found stocked at the premises without a drug licence. The stock, worth a total of Rs 84,760 during the raid, said V B Kamalasan Reddy, Director General, DCA.

Officials detected several higher generation ‘antibiotics’ such as Cefixime, Cefuroxime etc. at the clinic during the raids. Indiscriminate sale of antibiotics by unqualified persons may have disastrous consequences on the health of the public, including the emergence of ‘Antimicrobial Resistance’, the official maintained.

The DCA warned that misusing steroids can have serious health consequences, including immune system suppression, hormonal imbalances, muscle and bone weakness, cardiovascular problems, and psychological effects. The indiscriminate use of steroids poses significant risks to public health. K. Devender Reddy, Drugs Inspector, Khammam Rural carried out the raid.

DCA officers lifted the samples for analysis. Further investigation will be carried out, and action will be taken as per the law against all the offenders.