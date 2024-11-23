Warned against smoking, class 10 student ends life in Telangana

Hyderabad: A class 10 boy died by suicide in Telangana’s Sircilla district on Friday, November 22 after being warned against smoking by parents.

The deceased was identified as 16-year-old Aluvala Venkatesh. He was found hanging to the ceiling fan at his residence on Friday. Alerted family members shifted him to Sircilla Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Also Read Woman jumps to death from hospital in Hyderabad

Venkatesh reportedly tried to die by suicide a few months ago by consuming pesticide as he was upset after being warned against smoking by his parents. The boy recovered from the infection, however, the relationship between him and his parents became strenuous.

Based on a complaint, the Sircilla police registered a case.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health professional or contact Roshni, suicide prevention helpline, 040–66202000).