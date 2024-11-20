Woman jumps to death from hospital in Hyderabad

The woman was allegedly disturbed over family issues.

Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 20th November 2024 10:21 am IST
Distressed over being forcefully made to study in residential college, inter first year student attempts suicide.
Representational image

Hyderabad: A woman died by suicide after jumping from a hospital in the city’s Saidabad area on Tuesday, November 19.

The deceased, 28-year-old C Divya Sree, was married to C Krishna and the couple had two children. The woman was allegedly disturbed over family issues. On November 17, Krishna was out of the station to attend a wedding.

Divya Sree called Krishna and asked him to return home and care for the children. Krishna decided to stay back at the wedding. Later, he learnt that Divya Sree consumed a poisonous substance and fell unconscious.

Krishna informed relatives, who shifted to the hospital on Monday. On Tuesday, Krishna returned to the city and went to the hospital. “When Krishna, went into a room in the hospital, his wife got up from the bed and jumped from the hospital building. She died on the spot,” said Saidabad police.

A case is registered. The police are trying to ascertain the reason that forced the woman to end her life.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health professional or contact Roshni, suicide prevention helpline, 040–66202000).

