3 watchmen arrested for robbery in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: Three watchmen were arrested on Tuesday, November 19, for the robbery of cash, gold and other valuables worth Rs 10 lakh from a house at Road No. 54, in the Jubilee Hills neighbourhood.

The arrested trio have been identified as Revu Suresh, 30, Aviti Palla Rao, 52, and Touti Subba, 38, all natives of Andhra Pradesh. The police recovered the stolen items and arrested a jewellery shop owner from Jubilee Hills, Yogesh Shanthilal Jain, 37, for buying the stolen items from the trio.

The police recovered a gold chain, 1 gold ring, a platinum diamond ring, 3 golden idols, one piece each of silver made plate, bowl and spoon, and Rs 5,97,000 in cash, from the arrested trio.

According to the police, the trio, who had been working at the house in Hyderabad’s posh locality as watchmen, carried out the robberies on 18 July, for monetary gains and the renovation of their houses at their native places.

Further investigations are underway, by the investigating officer R Madhusudhan, additional inspector of Jubilee Hills PS and a crime team under the guidance of K Venkateshwara Reddy, SHO, and P Venkatagiri, assistant commissioner, Jubilee Hills division.

