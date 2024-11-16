Hyderabad: Thief arrested after committing two thefts in a week

Hyderabad: Karkhana Police arrested a person for stealing gold and silver ornaments, cash and a mobile phone by breaking open the main door lock of a house in Srinivas Nagar Colony of Temple Alwal area on October 29, 2024.

The entire stolen property worth around Rs 10 lakh has been recovered.

According to police, Yerpula Galva Kalyan Kumar (30), a courier boy and a resident of Mahatma Nagar in Bowenpally, went to Srinivas Nagar Colony of Temple Alwal area on his Honda Shine vehicle at around 4.20 pm and noticed a two-storeyed residential building.

He took an iron rod from the ground floor of the building, and after observing the surroundings and public movements, he entered the building and found a house in which the main door was locked. By taking advantage of it, he entered the house by breaking open the main door lock with that iron rod and stole cash from the wardrobe.

He then went to the first floor and found two houses that were also locked. By breaking open the door locks he stole cash and fled away from the spot.

A case was booked under sections 331(3) and 305 of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) at Alwal police station.

After a week, he went to Old Vasavi Nagar in Karkhana on his bike along with an iron rod on November 5, 2024, at around 1.45 pm and stopped at a four-storeyed residential apartment called Cholas Residency.

He entered the 4th floor of the building broke open the main door lock of an apartment with the iron rod and stole gold ornaments and cash from the wardrobe, and fled the spot.

Based on CCTV footage, technical evidence and local inputs, the accused was arrested by V Rama Krishna, Karkhana CI and DSI Ravi Kumar, with the assistance of crime staff SI Ravi Kumar, head constable Ramesh, constables Naveen, Thirumalesh and Rajesh of Karkhana police station under the supervision of G Ramesh, ACP, Trimulgherry division on Saturday, November 16.