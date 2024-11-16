Telangana CID cop booked for stealing money from suspect’s bank account

Hyderabad: A case has been registered by the Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau (TSCSB) against a sub-inspector (SI) in the state crime investigation department (CID) for allegedly stealing money from a Sri Lankan woman who was in custody under suspected charges of human trafficking.

The TSCSB booked CID’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) SI Sardar Satpal Singh and two of his accomplices – Javeed and Sardar Paramjeeth Singh – who are residents of Hanamkonda districts, the Times of India reported.

They were booked for siphoning approximately Rs 5 lakh (Sri Lankan Rupee 17,20,497) from Varuniya, who was arrested in May and was in CID custody as part of the investigations. She was arrested under the suspicion of trafficking and holding a fake passport.

Her phone was seized by the police as evidence at the time of her arrest. After she was released from custody, Varuniya realised several transactions were made through her phone on June 10, 16 and 20 from her account in People’s Bank, Kilinochi of Sri Lanka while in custody.

Based on her complaint an internal investigation was conducted which led to the revelation of the alleged involvement of the CID sub-inspector and his accomplices, who were booked on November 9.

The probe found that Varuniya’s phone was accessed without authorisation at multiple locations in Hyderabad, including Yellareddyguda, Birla Mandir, and Hanamkonda district.

Also Read SI, constable caught taking Rs 10K bribe in Kamareddy

Technical evidences found

The investigation based on the phone’s location, call data and IP addresses reportedly revealed that the mobile was connected to Javeed and Paramjeeth Singh’s phones while the transactions were made.

It was found that the phones of the accused connected to Varuniya’s email ID, which was linked to her phone and bank account.

The accused sub-inspector’s phone number was in contact with Javeed’s and Paramjeeth’s number during the transactions while she was in custody. Javeed’s mobile data and Paramjeeth’s WiFi MAC ID were used to access Varuniya’s email.

“It clearly shows the mobile phone of Varuniya, seized by CID, was illegally taken from CID custody,” investigating officer Ashok Kumar said.