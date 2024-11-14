Telangana: SI, constable caught taking Rs 10K bribe in Kamareddy

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested the sub-inspector and the police writer of Lingampet police station in Kamareddy district on Thursday, November 14.

The arrested police officers are Lingampet sub-inspector Pabba Arun and constable cum police writer Thota Rama Swamy. They were found taking a bribe amount of Rs 10,000 by the officials, with the chemical test for bribe money turning positive.

The bribe money was recovered from the station writer Rama Swamy’s bag, with the test on his hands turning positive.

Also Read Revenue inspector held over Rs 15K bribe

The police officers allegedly demanded a bribe from the complainant to let him evade arrest by issuing a notice instead in a criminal case registered against the complainant.

The arrested officers were charged with improperly and dishonestly executing their duty. The arrested police officers were brought to Hyderabad and were presented before the ACB court in Nampally.

Further investigations are underway.

Citizens can report any instances of bribery in Telangana at the toll-free hotline 1064.

In a similar incident of corruption by Telangana police officers, On November 8, the SI of Varni police station in Nizamabad district was arrested by the Telangana ACB officers.

Sub-inspector Krishna Kumar was arrested for accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 in exchange for granting station bail to an individual arrested for physical assault.

According to officials from the ACB, the complainant, Nagaraju, a farmer, was arrested by the Varni police on November 4 for his involvement in a physical fight, to grant bail for which the officer demanded a bribe and was later nabbed.