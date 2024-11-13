Telangana: Revenue inspector held over Rs 15K bribe

Hyderabad: In-charge revenue inspector and junior assistant at Nirmal Municipality has been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly demanding and accepting a Rs 15,000 bribe.

The accused has been identified as MA Shakeer Khan.

According to reports, the bribe was demanded as a reward for obtaining regularization orders concerning the complainant from the office of the regional director of municipal administration in Warangal.

The recovered amount was taken from the accused, who was then presented in the Karimnagar Special Court.

Further investigation is ongoing.

The ACB has requested the general public to report bribery incidents to the hotline at 1064.

On November 8, the sub-inspector (SI) of Varni police station in Nizamabad district was arrested by the Telangana ACB officers.

Sub-inspector Krishna Kumar was arrested for accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 in exchange for granting station bail to an individual arrested for physical assault. According to officials from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), the complainant, Nagaraju, a farmer, was arrested by the Varni police on November 4 for his involvement in a physical fight.

In a similar incident, a lecturer from the education department was caught red-handed for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 50,000 for doing official work.

The lecturer was caught providing an official favour to the complainant concerning the latter’s wife’s service seniority for promotion and associated financial benefits. The amount was recovered from Ravinder’s possession. His right hand fingers were tested which proved he was guilty.