Centre approves MMTS expansion in Hyderabad at Rs 1169 cr

Hyderabad: The central government has approved the expansion of Hyderabad’s Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS) at an estimated cost of Rs 1,169 crore.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the decision, which includes constructing six new railway lines totaling 102.4 kilometers and upgrading existing infrastructure.

The South Central Railway will execute the project to improve suburban connectivity across the city.

Expansion plan

Key components include the quadrupling of a 12-kilometer stretch between Ghatkesar and Moula Ali C-Cabin, doubling of the 1.4-kilometer Falaknuma-Umdanagar line, and doubling of the 22-kilometer Sanathnagar-Moula Ali bypass.

A new 5-kilometer line will connect Tellapur and Ramachandrapuram, while the Medchal-Bollarum corridor will undergo doubling across 14 kilometers. Additionally, the 15-kilometer Secunderabad-Bollarum route will be electrified.

A separate 33-kilometer third railway line between Ghatkesar and Yadadri will also be constructed under the expansion plan.

The Telangana government is required to clear its pending share of Rs 279 crore for related projects to ensure timely implementation.