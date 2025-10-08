Telangana DCA issues alert on adulterated cough syrups

Hyderabad: The Drugs Control Administration, Telangana, has received an alert from the Drug Testing Laboratory, Government of Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal, regarding laboratory reports that have declared the following two cough syrups as adulterated with Diethylene Glycol (DEG), a highly toxic substance:

“Relife” Cough Syrup (Ambroxol Hydrochloride, Guaiphenesin, Terbutaline Sulphate & Menthol Syrup) Batch No.: LSL25160 Expiry Date: 12/2026 Manufactured By: M/s. Shape Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Plot No. 4, Shekhpar –363510, Gujarat “Respifresh TR” Cough Syrup (Bromhexine Hydrochloride, Terbutaline Sulphate, Guaiphenesin & Menthol Syrup) Batch No.: R01GL2523 Expiry Date: 12/2026 Manufactured By: M/s. Rednex Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Survey No. 586 & 231, Near SKF Bearing, Bavla–Bagodara N.H. 8A, Taluka Bavla, District Ahmedabad, Gujarat – 383220.

In light of the above, the public is hereby strongly advised to immediately stop the use of these two cough syrups, if in possession, and report the same to the nearest Drugs Control Authority without delay.

All Drugs Inspectors and Assistant Directors across the State have been directed to immediately alert all retailers, wholesalers, distributors, and hospitals to freeze any available stocks of the said product batches and ensure that the same are not dispensed or sold under any circumstances.

The Drugs Control Administration, Telangana, has initiated necessary enforcement measures and is actively monitoring the situation to prevent further risk to public health. The public is urged to exercise utmost caution and refrain from using the aforementioned products to avert any potential health hazards associated with Diethylene Glycol toxicity.