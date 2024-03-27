Telangana: DCA raids medical shop operating without license

During raids, officials from DCA discovered large quantities of medicines stocked without the necessary drug licenses.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 27th March 2024 12:32 pm IST
Medical shops raided in Hyderabad; licences of 3 cancelled
Representative image

Hyderabad: Officials from the Drugs Control Administration (DCA), Ranga Reddy zone, conducted raids on the premises of a medical shop that was operating without a license. The outlet is located at Pocharam village, Ibrahimpatnam mandal, Ranga Reddy District, owned by one G. Narsimha.

The shop was found to be operating without a drug license, said the DCA. Additionally, the officials raided the premises of another person, Mantharala Ramthu Basha, who was also operating a clinic without any qualifications at Pocharam village, Ibrahimpatnam Mandal, Ranga Reddy District.

According to V B Kamalasan Reddy, DG DCA, Mantharala Ramthu Basha falsely claims to be a ‘Rural Medical Practitioner’ and practices medicine without the necessary qualifications at his clinic.

MS Education Academy

During the raids conducted at the aforementioned two premises, officials from the Drugs Control Administration discovered large quantities of medicines stocked without the necessary drug licenses.

A total of 145 varieties of medicines, including antibiotics, analgesics, anti-ulcer drugs, etc., were found stocked at these two locations. The DCA officials seized the stocks, which amounted to a total worth of Rs. 1.15 lakhs, during the raids.

DCA officials detected several higher generation antibiotic injections at the clinic during the raid. Indiscriminate sale of antibiotics, by unqualified person may have disastrous consequences on the health of public, including emergence of ‘Antimicrobial Resistance’.

Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 27th March 2024 12:32 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button