Telangana: DCA raids quack’s clinic, seize medicines worth 25K

Officials warned that the indeterminate sale of antibiotics by unqualified persons can have disastrous consequences on one's health.

Updated: 28th November 2024 3:39 pm IST
Hyderabad: The drug control administration (DCA) officials on Wednesday, November 27, conducted a raid at the premises of a clinic run by a quack located at Tekupally mandal in Bhadradri – Kothagudem district and seized medicines with Rs 25,000.

DCA officials found 25 varieties of medicines, including antibiotics, analgesics, etc. stocked without a proper drug licence. Officials also seized 12 varieties of physician’s samples.

The quack, Jangam Venkateshwarlu, has been practising medicine at his clinic and providing medicines to patients, said DCA’s director general V B Kamalasan Reddy.

In another case, DCA officials seized medicines, including allopathic medicines named P-mycetin chloramphenicol eye ointment I.P 1 and E D phenicol chloramphenicol eye ointment I.P 1 as well as ayurvedic medicines Utrinax-F Tonic which claims to treat improper menstrual flow, and Nihri syrup that reportedly treats kidney stones.

