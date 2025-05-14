Telangana DCA raids uncover misleading medicine claiming to treat kidney stones

Hyderabad: Officials from Telangana’s Drugs Control Administration (DCA) have detected an ayurvedic medicine called ‘Bennato Call Herbal Powder’ being sold in the market with misleading claims on its labels that it treats kidney stones. These claims violate the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954.

The Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954 prohibits advertisements of certain drugs claiming to treat specific diseases and disorders. The Act clearly states: “No person shall take part in the publication of any advertisement regarding the diseases/disorders specified under the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954.”

The product in question is manufactured by Green Care Bio Sciences, located at Doolapally, Phase-5, IDA Jeedimetla, Hyderabad, Telangana.

DCA officials discovered the ayurvedic medicine during a raid at a medical store in Godavarikhani, Ramagundam Mandal, Peddapalli District. According to Shahnawaz Qasim, IPS DG of Drug Control Administration, stocks of the product were seized during the operation.

It’s important to note that advertising any medicine claiming to treat kidney stones is prohibited under the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954.

The raid was conducted by P. Shravan Kumar, Drugs Inspector of Peddapalli, under the supervision of M. Srinivasulu, Assistant Director of Karimnagar.

DCA officials confirmed that further investigations will be conducted, and appropriate legal action will be taken against all offenders involved in this violation.