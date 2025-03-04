Telangana DCA seizes ayurvedic drug claiming to cure diabetes

Hyderabad: The Drug Control Administration (DCA) raided a medical store in Kamareddy district on Monday, March 3, and seized ayurvedic drugs claiming to cure diabetes.

The seized medicine, Ayushka Plus Herbal Tonic, also claimed to cure paralysis, and fever. Officials raided the medical store and detected certain medicines circulating in the market with misleading claims on their labels. Such claims are in contravention of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954.

Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act 1954 prohibits the advertisement of certain drugs for the treatment of certain diseases and disorders. “No person shall take part in the publication of advertisements regarding the diseases/disorders indicated under the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954.”

DCA conducted the raids on March 3 to detect these medicines, which were sold in the market with misleading and objectionable advertisement. According to a DCA press release, false advertisements for medicines claiming to treat diabetes, paralysis, and fever are prohibited under the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954.

Drugs inspector, Kamareddy, Raja Reddy and drugs inspector, Kukatpally, Sahaja, are among the officers who carried out the raids. Further investigation shall be carried out, and action shall be taken as per the law against all the offenders.

Persons who make misleading advertisements regarding drugs for the treatment of certain diseases and disorders are punishable under the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954.