Telangana: DCA seizes ayurvedic medicine for misleading claims

The Drugs Control Administration (DCA) officials in Telangana recently detected an ayurvedic medicine, MENSET Forte Syrup, circulating in the market with misleading claims on its label that it treats “disorders of menstrual flow.” This claim violates the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, which prohibits advertisements for certain drugs claiming to treat specific diseases and disorders.

The Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954 restricts the publication of advertisements promoting treatments for certain diseases and disorders. Under this act, no person shall participate in the publication of advertisements regarding the diseases/disorders specified.

During a raid conducted on Thursday, November 7, to detect misleading and objectionable advertisements, DCA officials identified MENSET Forte Syrup, manufactured by Onus Zaneka in SIDCUL, Haridwar, Uttarakhand, and marketed by Zaneka Pharmaceuticals Private Limited in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. The product label falsely claimed to treat irregular menstruation, menopausal syndrome, and amenorrhea (menstrual disorders). A photograph of the product was seized as evidence of the misleading advertisement.

DCA officials found the product in a medical store in Peddapalli, and stocks were seized during the raid, according to V.B. Kamalasan Reddy, Director General of the Drugs Control Administration. Advertising a medicine for treating “disorders of menstrual flow” is strictly prohibited under the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954.

The raid was carried out by P. Shravan Kumar, Drugs Inspector, Peddapalli, and T. Chandana, Drugs Inspector, Mancherial. Further investigation will be conducted, and action will be taken as per the law against all offenders.

Under the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, individuals who publish misleading advertisements for drugs claiming to treat specific diseases or disorders may face penalties, including imprisonment of up to six months, a fine, or both.