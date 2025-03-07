Telangana: DCA seizes expired drugs in Peddapalli, Mulugu

Hyderabad: Telangana Drug Control Administration (DCA) on Thursday, March 6 seized expired medicine from a store in Mulugu and Peddapalli districts.

In Mulugu, DCA officials raided a medical store named DPJ Medical and General Store located Abbapuram. 40 varieties of Physician’s Samples-Not for Sale and expired drugs, including antiulcer drugs, cough and cold formulations, antifungal drugs, etc., stocked alongside saleable drugs on the racks of the medical shop.

Drugs worth Rs 35,000 were seized from the store in Peddapalli, DCA officials raided a store and found drugs falsely manufactured under the guise of ‘food products or nutraceuticals’.

There are products circulating in the market, including Medos-AT capsules (methylcobalamin, alpha lipoic acid, folic acid, and vitamin B1 and B6 capsules).

The product was found to be manufactured by Yash Nutraceuticals, Ahmedabad, Gujarat and marketed by Rhon-Poule Life Science, Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

“The product must be manufactured only under a ‘drug licence’ issued under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, adhering strictly to the ‘Good Manufacturing Practices’ (GMP) outlined in Schedule-M of the Drugs Rules. Additionally, it must meet the quality standards prescribed in the ‘Indian Pharmacopoeia’ (IP) as mandated,” said a press release from the DCA.