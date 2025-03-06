DCA raids unlicencesd clinic in Hanumakonda, Rs 80K worth medicines seized

Hyderabad: The Drugs Control Administration (DCA), Telangana conducted a raid at an unlicensed clinic in Hanumakonda, seizing medicines worth Rs 80,000.

DCA officials raided an unlicensed premises at Mahima Clinic, Vinayaka Nagar, KUC Road, Hanumakonda, where large quantities of medicines were being illegally stocked for sale without a drug licence.

The accused, identified as G Pravin Kumar, had stored 42 varieties of medicines, including expired drugs, habit-forming drugs, vaccines, antibiotics, and steroids. DCA officials seized the stock worth Rs 80,000.

The raid was conducted by drugs inspector, Hanumakonda, J Kiran Kumar. Samples of the seized drugs have been sent for analysis, and further investigation is in progress.

Officials warned that wholesalers and dealers supplying medicines to unauthorised individuals without a valid drug licence would also face legal action. Stocking drugs for sale without a valid licence is a criminal offence under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, carrying a penalty of up to five years’ imprisonment.