DCA raids medical distributor in Sultan Bazar

Hyderabad: The officials of Drugs Control Administration (DCA) Telangana on Wednesday raided the premises of a medical distributor in Sultan Bazar, Hyderabad.

During the raid, they found stocks of vaccines and injections stored at room temperature instead of under refrigeration.

Acted on credible information

The officials raided the medical distributor, Sri Nandini Pharma, based on credible information.

It was found that stocks of tetanus vaccine and oxytocin injections were stored at room temperature on racks along with other general drugs.

As per the officials, these medicines must be stored in a refrigerator at 2-8 degrees Celsius to maintain their stability and efficacy.

Stocks seized from medical distributor in Sultan Bazar

During the raid, the officials seized stocks containing two varieties of medicines worth Rs. 10,000.

Also Read Telangana government declares holiday for Holi festival

The raid was carried out by T. Rajamouli, Assistant Director, Hyderabad, and V. Ajay, Drugs Inspector, Goshamahal, along with other officers.

Mithinti Srinivas, Proprietor of Sri Nandini Pharma, was present during the raid.

Following the raid at the medical distributor in Sultan Bazar, the officials said that further investigation would be carried out, and action would be taken as per the law against all offenders.