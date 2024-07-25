Telangana DCA seizes illegal drugs from Alarise Nutripharm Private Ltd

Hyderabad: The Drug Control Authority on Wednesday, July 25, seized a huge quantity of ‘Clamnil-CCM Tablets’ that are marketed as food products and sold in the market.

The DCA officials of Quthbullapur Zone have detected the product ‘Clamnil-CCM Tablets’ (Calcium Citrate Maleate, Cholecalciferol and Folic Acid Tablets) circulating in the market. These tablets were falsely manufactured under a ‘food license (FSSAI license)’ and claimed to be a food product/nutraceutical.

The tablets were found to be illegally manufactured at Alarise Nutripharm Private Limited located at Pedda Amberpeta, Hayathnagar, Ranga Reddy District and was marketed by Sunesta Life Sciences, Kapra, Medchal-Malkajgiri District as a food product/nutraceutical.

The product ‘Clamnil-CCM Tablets’ must be manufactured only under a drug license issued under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, adhering strictly to the Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) outlined in Schedule-M of the Drugs Rules, said DG DCA, V B Kamalasan Reddy.

Samples were lifted for analysis during the raids.