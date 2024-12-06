Telangana DCA seizes Rs 50K worth of unlicensed medicines in raid

Hyderabad: Officials from the Drugs Control Administration (DCA) in Telangana raided the cellar of Global Animal Hospital in Kompally on Thursday. The premises was found to be operating illegally without a valid drug license.

During the raid, DCA officers discovered a large quantity of unauthorized medicines stocked for sale. Forty-one varieties of medicines, including antibiotics, were found at the premises. The officials seized the stock, which was valued at Rs. 50,000, said V.B. Kamalasan Reddy, Director General of DCA.

The raid was carried out by M. Hemalatha, Drugs Inspector of Gandimaisamma, and M. Sreebindu, Drugs Inspector of Bachupally, under the supervision of G. Sreenivas, Assistant Director, Medchal.

DCA officers took samples for analysis. Further investigation will be conducted, and appropriate action will be taken, the official added.