Telangana DCA seizes unlicensed medical device worth Rs 4L at Raidurgam

Officials also seized user manuals and sale invoices.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th February 2026 5:20 pm IST

Hyderabad: The Telangana Drugs Control Administration (DCA), on Tuesday, February 3, seized a medical device worth Rs 4 lakh that was manufactured, sold and distributed illegally in Raidurgam.

Acting on a tip off, the officials, in collaboration with the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), raided Bluesemi Research & Development Pvt Limited, located in the Ranga Reddy district and seized a patient monitor device, Enlarged Vestibular Aqueduct (EYVA), used in the diagnosis of hearing impairment and other conditions linked to the human ear.

Other than the machine, officials also seized user manuals and sale invoices.

Add as a preferred source on Google

A case has been registered.

According to the DCA, the seized medical device is classified under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and the Medical Devices Rules, 2017. It is intended for measuring parameters falling under Risk Class A or Risk Class B categories and should be manufactured with a licence in Form MD-5, issued by the department.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th February 2026 5:20 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button