Telangana: Death benefit for advocates increased

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Bar Council has decided to enhance the financial assistance provided to the families of deceased advocates from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 6 lakh.

This decision will help provide greater support to the nominees of deceased advocates, who can avail of this fund under Section 16(2) of the Advocates Welfare Fund Act, as informed by the Bar Council chairman A Narasimha Reddy.

Reddy further stated that the enhanced benefit will be applicable to advocates who passed away on or after July 1.

It was also informed that the benefit will only be available to advocates who are members of the State Welfare Fund, which is maintained by the Bar Council of Telangana.