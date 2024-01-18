Telangana: Deceased TSRTC conductor’s family gets Rs 40 lakhs in support

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Thursday, January 18 delivered a cheque of Rs 40 lakhs to the family of a conductor who lost his life in a road accident.

TSRTC said that the support was extended to the deceased Tandur depot conductor Lakshman with the help of the Union Bank of India (UBI).

Lakshman lost his life after a two-wheeler hit him on June 22, last year in Hakimpet, Hyderabad when he was travelling to attend a training session at the Zonal Staff Training College.