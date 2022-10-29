Telangana: DEET is hiring financial planners, HR recruiters

Hyderabad: Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of the Government of Telangana, where one can instantly apply for jobs, and receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives, and career advice every day.
Workruit and DEET have more than 2,40,000 active vacancies available. DEET is operated and powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com).
Steps to create a resume with the app:
‘Workruit Resume Builder’ can help you create your resume in less than five minutes.
- Register
- Choose a resume template
- Add your details to the resume
- Download
- Share your resume.
You can also update your resume at any time. It is that easy. Download Workruit Resume Builder app.
Jobseekers who wish to apply for the jobs below should download, register and create a profile on the DEET app which can be downloaded from Google Play Store or they can sign up on the website to apply for jobs.
LIC Indiadeet remand report sundarbum
Position: Financial planner
Qualification: Min SSC
Location: Peddapalli
Age: 23-24 yrs
Should have minimum computer knowledge
Contact: 8639244807
Quality-Matrix
Position: Test Engineers/ QAs/ SMEs/ Technical Leads
Qualification: Any graduate
Skills: API along with Mobile testing, Automation, Functional, Selenium with Appium, Rest Assured, Mobile, Android, IOS Developer
Experience: 4-6 years in similar fields
Salary: As per norms
Work location: Hyderabad, Bengaluru
Looking for immediate joiners
Work from office only
Contact: 9618341931
Rysun Jewels
Position: HR Recruiters
Skills: Good communication skills, fluency in Hindi & English must
Requirement: Need to have bike and licence
Job Description: Need to be an expert in HR strategy making, understand JD’S and hire candidates as per company requirement and norms, expert in using job portals. Job posting/shortlisting candidate from vast pool, calling candidate for F2F Round of interview. To take preliminary round of interview, should coordinate and schedule final round of interviews with company directors and negotiate salaries
Note: 50% office sitting work, other 50% visiting colleges and institutes every day
Experience: 2 years of (non-IT) recruitment must
Vacancies: 2
Location: Hyderabad
Contact: 7337399700
HiCare
Position: Pest Control Technicians
Qualification: SSC/Intermediate
Salary: Rs 11k/month, ESI, PF, incentives, referral amount, petrol conveyance
Experience: Freshers or 6 months in pest control stream
Location: Sri Nagar Colony, Vikrampuri, Kukatpally
Contact: 7386908352, anil.k@hicare.in
Syncreon Tax
Position: US Taxation
Location: Kukatpally
Qualification: Any graduate/undergraduate
Skills: Good communication in English, Hindi & Telugu. Basic computer knowledge
Salary & benefits: Up to Rs 14,000 with incentives, food facility
Work shifts: Night shift
Interview time: 10 am
Address: Obul Reddy Complex, Vivekananda Nagar Main Rd, Besides Abhi Teffins, Kukatpally, Hyderabad, 500072
Contact: 93914 02914
BeyondSquare Solutions
Positions: Technical Support Executive (Tally knowledge)
Qualification: Any graduate
Languages: English, Hindi, Telugu
Age: 18-35 yrs
Experience: 0-2 yrs
Salary: Rs 12,000/- to Rs 25,000/- CTC
Location: Hyderabad
Contact: 9849494940, sreeb@beyondsquare.com
BeyondSquare Solutions
Positions: Field Marketing Executive
Qualification: Any graduate
Languages: English, Hindi, Telugu
Age: 18-35 yrs
Experience: 0-2 yrs
Salary: Rs 12,000/- to Rs 25,000/- CTC
Location: Hyderabad
Contact: 9849494940, sreeb@beyondsquare.com
BeyondSquare Solutions
Positions: Telemarketing Executive
Qualification: Any graduate
Languages: English, Hindi, Telugu
Age: 18-35 yrs
Experience: 0-2 yrs
Salary: Rs 12,000/- to Rs 25,000/- CTC
Location: Hyderabad
Contact: 9849494940, sreeb@beyondsquare.com
Hiringhood
Job Role: Product Sales Specialist
Qualification: BTech/MBA
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 5
Should have good communication skills
Contact: 9154993643
For any queries (or) details Contact
Phone: 8688519317/Email: help@tsdeet.com/Website
Phone: 8639217011/Email: info@workruit.com/Website