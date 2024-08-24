Telangana dengue deaths: Harish Rao demands Rs 1 lakh compensation

Hyderabad: Terming the five deaths on a single day this week due to dengue as ‘state murders,’ Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao has demanded the state government to give an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of the deceased. He claimed that there were 5,426 dengue cases reported in the last one and a half months, which was 36% more than last year’s cases.

Expressing his anguish against the rising cases of malaria, dengue and viral fevers, Harish Rao blamed the state government for the lack of monsoon preparedness of the hospitals and cleanliness measures taken, resulting in the present situation.

Also Read Hyderabad: BRS MLA booked for illegal construction in buffer zone

Questioning what was the state government and the chief minister doing when people were dying due to viral fevers, he demanded to respond immediately and conduct an emergency review of the healthcare situation prevailing in the state.

He claimed that one in two persons were suffering from some kind of seasonal illness and that beds were not available to treat the patients in government hospitals.