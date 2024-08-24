Hyderabad: BRS MLA booked for illegal construction in buffer zone

The case was filed following a complaint lodged by an assistant executive engineer of the irrigation department in Ghatkesar.

Posted by Parameswaran Valeri  |   Published: 24th August 2024 4:18 pm IST
BRS Jagaon MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy

Hyderabad: Pocharam IT corridor police lodged an FIR against Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and Jangaon MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy on Saturday, August 24, alleging illegal construction of college buildings.

The case was filed following a complaint by A Paramesh, an assistant executive engineer of the irrigation department in Ghatkesar. The complaint alleges Reddy was involved in the illegal construction of college buildings within the buffer zone of Nadam Cheruvu.

The irrigation department officer, after the inspection of the site, discovered Anurag Group of Institutions and Gayatri Educational Trust, chaired by the MLA has been illegally constructing college buildings in the buffer zone area in Nadam Cheruvu, Venkatapur Village, Ghatkesar Mandal.

Construction of any structure, altering the water body is illegal according to Irrigation Act, 1357F.

