Telangana Deputy CM explores battery tie-up with QuantumScape

Hyderabad: Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka visited the headquarters of QuantumScape in San Jose, United States, where he held discussions with the company’s President and CEO Dr Siva Sivaram and members of its senior leadership team on next-generation battery technology and possible engagement with India.

Dr Sivaram briefed the Deputy Chief Minister on QuantumScape’s work in solid-state lithium-metal battery technology, including efforts to develop batteries with higher energy density, faster charging and improved safety compared to conventional lithium-ion batteries, according to an official statement issued after the visit.

He also spoke about the challenges involved in taking such technologies from the research stage to commercial-scale manufacturing.

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Discussion on global battery supply chain

The talks covered the broader global battery supply chain, spanning critical minerals, advanced materials and components, cell manufacturing and integration with electric vehicles, the statement said. The two sides exchanged views on how emerging battery technologies could reshape existing supply chains and open up opportunities for diversification and new manufacturing partnerships across geographies.

Against this backdrop, Bhatti Vikramarka and the QuantumScape leadership discussed India’s growing electric-mobility and advanced-manufacturing ecosystem and the potential for future engagement with the country.

The discussions explored possible opportunities across advanced materials and components, engineering and research and development and supply-chain partnerships, besides the longer-term potential for localisation or expansion of next-generation battery technologies in India, according to the statement.

Telangana Deputy CM pitches Indian ecosystem

The Deputy Chief Minister highlighted India’s growing capabilities in advanced manufacturing, engineering talent and clean technologies, and invited QuantumScape to explore deeper engagement with the Indian ecosystem.

The visit is part of Bhatti Vikramarka’s broader engagement with leading technology companies in the US, aimed at strengthening linkages between global innovation leaders and India’s expanding advanced-manufacturing and clean-technology sectors.