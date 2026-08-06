Bhatti reviews US tech to prevent accidents in Singareni mines

Hyderabad: Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramaraka on Thursday, August 6, visited the Caterpillar and Komatsu mining equipment manufacturing centres in Arizona and Texas as part of his United States tour.

He was accompanied by senior officials of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) and GMMCO Ltd.

In Arizona, the delegation reviewed live demonstrations of Caterpillar’s latest heavy earth-moving and mining equipment, including autonomous and tele-remote operated machinery, and discussed operator training and safety systems relevant to opencast coal mining operations.

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At the Komatsu facility, the delegation inspected the manufacturing and assembly of large-scale mining machinery and held discussions on technology collaboration, equipment supply and after-sales support for SCCL’s mining operations.

Modernising SCCL’s opencast fleet

The visits to Caterpillar and Komatsu are expected to yield direct benefits for SCCL’s operations by allowing the company to modernise its opencast fleet and improve operator safety by reducing manual exposure to hazardous zones.

Discussions with original equipment manufacturers will open the possibility of better equipment procurement terms, faster after-sales and spares support and localised maintenance tie-ups, which can reduce machine downtime and operating costs at SCCL’s mines, a release stated.

The tour will also prove crucial for the development of the newly acquired Tadicherla Open Cast-2 and PKOC-2 blocks, as well as for achieving Singareni’s annual production target of 100 million tonne, Bhatti said.