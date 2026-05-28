Telangana developing ‘Future City’ as world-class global hub: Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Thursday said the state government was developing ‘Future City’ on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

He said the project was being envisioned as a “world-class global city”.

Ministers Sridhar Babu and Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy

Sridhar Babu, along with Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, inspected the under-construction office building of the Future City Development Authority (FCDA).

He said every decision and activity undertaken as part of the ‘Future City’ project was in line with global standards.

A strong foundation was currently being laid for modern infrastructure, he said, asserting that the government would complete the ‘Future City’ project rapidly during its tenure, according to a release.

Sridhar Babu said a decision would soon be taken on whether Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy would inaugurate the FCDA office on June 2 or June 3.

He further said a police commissionerate and key government offices were being established in ‘Future City’.

Srinivasa Reddy said it was emerging as a landmark project not only for Telangana but for the entire country.

“The primary objective of the project is to provide employment opportunities to lakhs of youth,” he said.

Later, the ministers inspected the construction works of the state government’s Young India Skills University.